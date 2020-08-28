1/1
Harvey R. Swearer
Harvey R. Swearer, age 71, of Frankford, DE passed away at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Harvey was born in Wilmington, DE on February 5, 1949 to the late Harvey Franklin Swearer and Regina Elizabeth Swearer (nee Mason). Harvey graduated from Brandywine High School and later attended Delaware Tech where he obtained his degree and later went on to start his own medical supply company that he and his beloved wife Deanna have owned and operated for the last 32 years.

Harvey and his family planted their roots in Newark, DE where they raised their children later relocating full- time to the Ocean View area, where they shared their passion for the beach. A lifelong dream of Harvey and Deanna was to become "snowbirds" in Florida, that dream came true two years ago when they purchased a home in South Palm Beach; FL.

Harvey was an active member at Bear Trap Dunes where he enjoyed his love of golf. In addition to his love for his family, Harvey dearly loved his cats and enjoyed exercising and fitness.

In addition to his parents, Harvey is preceded in death by his brother, James and sister, Sandy. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Deanna, his three loving children, Alex and his wife Jessica of Arlington, VA, Kelsy and Abby of Millsboro, DE and his three beloved grandchildren Kayla, Justin and Shane.

Services are private at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Tunnell Cancer Center located at 18947 John J. Williams Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.

Online condolences may be left by visiting

www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
