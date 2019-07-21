Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Newark, DE
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Newark, DE
Hazel Birney


1927 - 2019
Hazel Birney Obituary
Hazel Birney

Newark - Hazel Marie Birney (Walls) of Newark, DE. passed away July 16, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Salem U.M. Church, Newark, DE from 9:30-11:00 AM on Tue. July 23 with services at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Hazel's name may be sent to

DE Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor Newark, DE 19711 or can be

Made online at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate

For detailed info please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
