Hazel Birney
Newark - Hazel Marie Birney (Walls) of Newark, DE. passed away July 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Salem U.M. Church, Newark, DE from 9:30-11:00 AM on Tue. July 23 with services at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Hazel's name may be sent to
DE Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor Newark, DE 19711 or can be
Made online at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019