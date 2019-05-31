|
Hazel Lavenia Emerson
Ocean City, MD - Hazel Lavenia Emerson, 92, formerly of Oxford, PA, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Ocean City, MD. She was born April 2, 1927 in the Mt. Pleasant area of Cecil County, MD to the late Randall Trimble and Beatrice Gill. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Emerson Sr., in 1997, daughter, Mary Ann Emerson, in 1955, her brother, Walter Trimble, in 1926, and stepfather Jerimiah McKonly Jr. in 1950.
A 1944 graduate of Rising Sun High School, then professionally trained as a hairdresser, she successfully owned and operated a beauty shop in Oxford for several years before moving to Edgewater, FL and becoming a brand ambassador of consumer product goods.
Along with her mother, Hazel was actively raised by her loving grandparents, the late Russell and Lavenia Reynolds, along with her aunts who were like sisters to her - Marion, Mae, Viola, and Eva. Shortly after her high school graduation, while working at her mother's PenMar diner, she met and then ultimately married her husband Frank. In their 50 years together, they raised four children in Oxford, and were active in the lives of their five grandchildren. She was an avid lover of food - especially ice cream, shopping, the beach, fishing, boating, and above all else, spending time with family.
Hazel is survived by her two sons: Frank Emerson Jr. and his wife Jane of Ocean City, MD, Thomas Emerson of Irmo, SC; and daughter Linda Nalepa of Newark, DE. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren, Brian Nalepa of Chapin, SC, Dawn Dillion of Pasadena, MD, Jeffrey Nalepa of Wilmington, DE, Crystal Emerson of Havre de Grace, MD, and Hope Proctor of Phoenixville, PA. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Brodie Nalepa, Brice Nalepa, Cori Nalepa, Zoey Nalepa, Colin Proctor, and Molly Jane Proctor.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on May 31, 2019