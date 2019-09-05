|
Hector C. Salvatelli
Newark - Hector Carlos Salvatelli, 93, passed away peacefully on August 31 at Christiana Hospital. He was born in Santa Fe, Argentina, on January 18, 1926 to the late Constante and Rosa Salvatelli. In 1964 he moved to the United States, with his wife and two young children, where he enjoyed a successful career as a chemist before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed teaching Spanish at the Newark Senior Center.
In addition to his parents, Hector is preceded in death by his brothers, Victor and Alberto. He is survived by Gladys, his loving wife of 60 years, son Steven (Kathy) of Wilmington, daughter Cecilia Salvatelli Garner (Dennis) of Hockessin, grandchildren Lindsey, Stefanie, Daniel and great granddaughter Azucena. Services are private. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019