Services
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Salvatelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector C. Salvatelli


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hector C. Salvatelli Obituary
Hector C. Salvatelli

Newark - Hector Carlos Salvatelli, 93, passed away peacefully on August 31 at Christiana Hospital. He was born in Santa Fe, Argentina, on January 18, 1926 to the late Constante and Rosa Salvatelli. In 1964 he moved to the United States, with his wife and two young children, where he enjoyed a successful career as a chemist before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed teaching Spanish at the Newark Senior Center.

In addition to his parents, Hector is preceded in death by his brothers, Victor and Alberto. He is survived by Gladys, his loving wife of 60 years, son Steven (Kathy) of Wilmington, daughter Cecilia Salvatelli Garner (Dennis) of Hockessin, grandchildren Lindsey, Stefanie, Daniel and great granddaughter Azucena. Services are private. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hector's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now