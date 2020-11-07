Hedylynn Pelle
Hartly - Hedylynn Pelle, age 54, of Hartly, DE, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Hedylynn retired as a clerk at Christiana Hospital after 33 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed holiday gatherings with family and especially loved traveling and spending time with her niece, Elana. Hedylynn liked to play Sukkot with anyone who would play. She loved dogs and horses; Noble, her horse, had a special place in her heart. Hedylynn will be dearly missed.
Hedylynn is survived by her mother, Ruth "Arlene" Delgado; sister, Wanda Delgado; and niece, Elana Collazo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Pelle; infant daughter, Heather; and father, Jose Delgado.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 300 Bassett St., Clayton, DE 19938 followed by a service in celebration of Hedylynn's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459