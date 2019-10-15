|
|
Helen A. (Pilkington) Brown
"Butch"
Wilmington - Helen "Butch", passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13th, surrounded by a niece and a personal caregiver, loved by family and friends.
Helen was a lifelong member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, and had been a treasurer with the fellowship for many years. She had previously retired from the DuPont Co., in Wilmington. Upon retiring, Helen, was a bookkeeper for many local businesses in the area. Helen's greatest passion was for the companionship and love of her dogs. She was an avid gardener and took pride in the beauty and landscape of her home. She was family renown for her homemade desserts, shared with family and friends at many functions and holidays.
Helen was born in Media, Pa, and is predeceased by her mother, Edna (Engle) Pilkington and Frank Pilkington of Clifton Heights, Pa. Her husband, Winfield E. Brown, her brother Wilmer Pilkington, sister Leonora M. (Pilkington) Talley. Helen is survived by her three nieces and a nephew, great nieces and nephews, and great-great niece and nephew.
Interment services will be private. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October, 19th, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with family will begin at 10:30 a.m., at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 850 Mt. Lebanon Rd. Wilmington, De. 19803. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be me to Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church or Concord Pike Veterinary Hospital, 12 Beaver Valley, Rd. Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019