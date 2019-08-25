|
Helen A. Dillman
Wilmington - Helen A. (Janceska) Dillman, 99, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Michalena (Sabukiewicz) Janczewski, Lithuanian/Polish immigrants. Born on June 30, 1920, Helen was a lifelong resident of Delaware. Helen grew up on Wilmington's East Side. She attended St. Stanislaus Kostka Elementary School and graduated from P.S. DuPont High School. Helen worked primarily as a secretary, retiring from the VA Hospital in Elsmere after 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Dillman, M.D. Helen was the oldest and last-surviving sibling of four children. She was predeceased by her sisters, Pauline Johnston and Theresa Giofre, and her brother, Alfred Janczewski.
Helen was very proud of her Lithuanian-Polish heritage. She liked to speak Polish with her family and friends and could still read some Polish until close to her death. Helen enjoyed music and played the organ for many years. She also liked to dance, including line-dancing at the local senior centers. In her younger years, Helen liked to sew and bake. More recently, her favorite pastime was eating ice cream. Helen had two pieces of jewelry she always liked to wear--her strand of pearls and her cross necklace.
Helen is survived by her nephew, Joseph Johnston Jr. of Oakland, CA and niece, Judith Hardman (Joseph) of Hockessin, DE; her great nieces, Joanna Falconer (Henry) of England and Julia Hardman of Hockessin; and her great-great nephews, Theodore and Eric Falconer of England.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Kentmere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care they gave to Helen for the past two years, as well as the staff of Brookdale Hockessin, where she lived for over 10 years before going to Kentmere.
Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory can be made to St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805 or to a .
