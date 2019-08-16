Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter
Sixth and West Streets
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter
Sixth and West Streets
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Helen A. Dugan, age 85, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019.

Helen was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Helen (Quinn) and Hugh I. Dugan. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and the St. Agnes Hospital School of X-ray Technologists in Philadelphia, PA. Helen worked for New Castle County and A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Hugh I., Jr., Edward Dugan, and Joseph P. Dugan

Helen is survived by her sisters-in-law, Carolyn Dugan of Ventnor, NJ and Frances Dugan of Smyrna, DE; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday August 19 at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Sixth and West Streets, Wilmington at 10:30 AM, where friends may call after 9:30 AM. Burial will be in Old Bohemia Cemetery, Warwick, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral, 500 West Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
