Helen A. Garvin
North East, MD - Helen Ann Garvin, age 85, of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, on April 5, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Widzgowski Kempski.
Mrs. Garvin graduated from Ursuline Academy, Wilmington. She was a retired secretary, having worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground and Wilmington Trust. Mrs. Garvin was active with the U.S.O., loved singing and was an avid animal lover, at one time owning a horse farm.
Survivors include her daughter, Maryellen Knorr and husband, Ed, North East, MD; step-daughters, Beth Klimiuk, Ohio, and Faith Russo, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sarah Shutt, Matthew Knorr and Michael Knorr; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garvin was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Gerald Garvin; and siblings, Joseph Kempski, John Kempski, Ann Krajnik and Connie Klepacki-Bruxelles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greystone Equine Rehabilitation and Horse Rescue, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 13, 2019