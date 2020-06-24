Helen A. Nesci
Helen A. Nesci

Wilmington - Helen A. Nesci, age 93, passed away at home on June 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Aiello.

Helen is survived by her sons, Dominic, Jr. (Betty), Vincent (Donna), Francis (Lois), Joseph (Diane), all of Wilmington; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way; her sister, Rose Naumann; her brother, Donald Aiello (Ginger); and a loving extended family.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dominic, Sr. (Nick) in 2016; and her brothers, Anthony, John, Andrew, Emilio, Sylvester and Primo Aiello.

Helen was a telephone operator for Diamond State Telephone for more than 25 years. She dedicated her life to raising her family. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Due to the pandemic, mass and burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE 19810.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
