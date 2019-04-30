|
|
Helen A. Seward Rybicki
Wilmington - Helen A. Seward Rybicki, age 81, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 29, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Harrison) Roberts.
In addition to raising her family, Helen worked for many years as a crossing guard in Wilmington.
She loved spending time at the beach, being on the water, and fishing. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor.
Helen is survived by her five sons, Nicholas, Charles, Joseph, James, and Michael; her daughter-in-law, Debbie; her grandchildren, Anthony, Brandon, Gabriella, Juliana and Christopher; and her brothers, Pat and Joe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Rybicki; her daughter, Sharon; and her siblings, Nick and Betty.
Helen's family would like to thank the various nurses and hospice staff for their care and support.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the chapel of Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805, where family and friends may visit beginning at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, Helen's family suggests making contributions in her memory to , PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019