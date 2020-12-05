Helen B. ScottWilmington - Helen B. Scott, 82, passed away at home on November 27, 2020 after a brief time under hospice care, in the presence of her immediate family. She was married to the late Stanley E. Scott. Helen retired after a lengthy career with the Federal Government in 1999.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilmington, DE 19801, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. A Celebration of Life for invited guests only will follow.Interment, Delaware Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Helen's memory to the Sensational Seniors Ministry at Bethel AME Church.