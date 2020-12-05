1/1
Helen B. Scott
1953 - 2020
Helen B. Scott

Wilmington - Helen B. Scott, 82, passed away at home on November 27, 2020 after a brief time under hospice care, in the presence of her immediate family. She was married to the late Stanley E. Scott. Helen retired after a lengthy career with the Federal Government in 1999.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilmington, DE 19801, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. A Celebration of Life for invited guests only will follow.

Interment, Delaware Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Helen's memory to the Sensational Seniors Ministry at Bethel AME Church.






Published in The News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bethel AME Church
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
