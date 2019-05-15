|
Helen C. Elisens
Wilmington - Helen C. Elisens, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019. Helen was born in Chester, PA, and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She and her late husband, John, lived in the Wilmington area before retiring to Ocean View, DE, to live in a beautiful geodesic dome house which was custom-built by John. Helen will be fondly remembered as a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She will also be remembered as a gracious host, accomplished cook, and amazing pianist. Helen enjoyed working in her church parishes and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Her caring ways will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Helen is survived by her sons, Wayne Elisens (Merrie) and John Elisens; daughter, Madeline Reynolds; grandchildren: Kerin Duff (Bryan), Amanda Reynolds, and Brent Elisens; and great-grandchildren: Liam and Avery Duff and Malachi Marti Elisens. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, John Elisens.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1:30-2:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Helen's life at 2:30 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
