Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Elisens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Elisens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen C. Elisens Obituary
Helen C. Elisens

Wilmington - Helen C. Elisens, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019. Helen was born in Chester, PA, and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She and her late husband, John, lived in the Wilmington area before retiring to Ocean View, DE, to live in a beautiful geodesic dome house which was custom-built by John. Helen will be fondly remembered as a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She will also be remembered as a gracious host, accomplished cook, and amazing pianist. Helen enjoyed working in her church parishes and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Her caring ways will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Helen is survived by her sons, Wayne Elisens (Merrie) and John Elisens; daughter, Madeline Reynolds; grandchildren: Kerin Duff (Bryan), Amanda Reynolds, and Brent Elisens; and great-grandchildren: Liam and Avery Duff and Malachi Marti Elisens. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, John Elisens.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1:30-2:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Helen's life at 2:30 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now