Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
120 North Front Street
Baltimore, DE
View Map
Helen C. Rolandelli Obituary
Helen C. Rolandelli

formerly of Wilmington - Helen C. Rolandelli, age 96, wife of the late George J. Rolandelli, and formerly of Wilmington, DE and Newport News, VA, departed this life March 5, 2019.

She is survived by daughter, Anne Church, and son, Paul (Valerie), and grandchildren, Kerry and Brenna Church, Daniel and Joseph Rolandelli.

Visitation will be held at MacNabb Funeral Home, 301 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, March 10th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 120 North Front Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helen's favorite charities: Smile Train https://www.smiletrain.org/donate/ways-donate or St. Vincent de Paul Church; or a .
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
