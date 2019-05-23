Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Helena's Catholic Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Helena's Catholic Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
Helen C. Santora


1924 - 2019
Helen C. Santora Obituary
Helen C. Santora

Wilmington - Helen Christine Santora of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully at Kentmere at the age of 94 on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 18, 1924 in Mandan, North Dakota to Peter and Bertha Bender.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, William J. and brothers, Henry and John.

Helen is survived by her 8 children, William (Mary Ann), Michael (Connie), Joseph (Carol), Kathleen Brownlee (David), Mary Schiavi (Vincent), Heidi O'Malley (Thomas), Thomas, and Kenneth (Bridget) as well as 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Helen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She loved her children and embraced every single moment with each of them. She especially treasured her role as grandmom and great grandmom. She will live on in each one of their hearts forever.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:30AM until 12:00PM at St. Helena's Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, Delaware 19809 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM.

Entombment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (https://www.ministryofcaring.org).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from May 23 to May 26, 2019
