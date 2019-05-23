|
Helen C. Santora
Wilmington - Helen Christine Santora of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully at Kentmere at the age of 94 on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 18, 1924 in Mandan, North Dakota to Peter and Bertha Bender.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, William J. and brothers, Henry and John.
Helen is survived by her 8 children, William (Mary Ann), Michael (Connie), Joseph (Carol), Kathleen Brownlee (David), Mary Schiavi (Vincent), Heidi O'Malley (Thomas), Thomas, and Kenneth (Bridget) as well as 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Helen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She loved her children and embraced every single moment with each of them. She especially treasured her role as grandmom and great grandmom. She will live on in each one of their hearts forever.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:30AM until 12:00PM at St. Helena's Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, Delaware 19809 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM.
Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (https://www.ministryofcaring.org).
