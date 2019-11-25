|
|
Helen C. Schneider
New Castle - Helen C. Schneider, age 94, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to A.I DuPont Children's Hospital, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019