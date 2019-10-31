Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Ezion-Mt. Carmel UM Church
800 N. Walnut St
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Ezion-Mt. Carmel UM Church
800 N. Walnut St
Wilmington, DE
Helen C. Street


1921 - 2019
Helen C. Street Obituary
Helen C. Street

Wife of the late Howard C. Street, Sr. and mother of Michael L. Street, Sr., Sharon L. Wright (Andre,Sr.), Sheila A. Street, and Howard C. Street, Jr.

Born on Sept. 30, 1921 and departed this life on Oct. 23, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by her children.

Celebration of life will be held 5pm, viewing 3-4:45 pm, Sunday November 3, 2019, Ezion-Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St Wilm., DE. Interment, Israel UM Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
