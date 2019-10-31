|
|
Helen C. Street
Wife of the late Howard C. Street, Sr. and mother of Michael L. Street, Sr., Sharon L. Wright (Andre,Sr.), Sheila A. Street, and Howard C. Street, Jr.
Born on Sept. 30, 1921 and departed this life on Oct. 23, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by her children.
Celebration of life will be held 5pm, viewing 3-4:45 pm, Sunday November 3, 2019, Ezion-Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St Wilm., DE. Interment, Israel UM Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019