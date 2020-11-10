Helen Catherine Scott
The Villages, FL - Helen Catherine Scott left this world quietly and peacefully to enter the next stage of her ongoing life on October 17th, 2020. Her loving husband, Butch, was by her side to the very end. Helen was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Francis Norris and Frances Riley Norris Ingram. She was a career Crossing Guard for about thirteen years with the New Castle County Crossing Guards and left that career only after a major illness in 2000. Helen soon took a job with the Special Services Department as a Custodian for about seven years until retiring and moving to Florida in 2007. She was an active camper (RVer) for many years, "not quite the pioneer Mrs. Daniel Boone" as she put it, but she had lots of fun. Helen was into various crafts over the years which included pottery, wood painting, plastic canvas, etc. She enjoyed many things in her life, most of all, her family and friends. Helen will be remembered by most for her raunchy mouth and her enormous heart which she shared with almost everyone. May she rest in peace and remain in God's good hands forever more. She will be loved always and forever by all who knew her.
Helen is survived by her devoted husband, Clarence H. Scott Jr.; her sons: Clarence H. Scott III (Patricia) and Thomas W. Scott; the father that raised her, William Thomas "Pops" Ingram; her brothers: Bart Norris and Robert Ingram; her sister, Charlotte Ashbridge; and numerous uncles, aunts, in-laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews; and enough friends to form her own city. Some of the family members closest to her were her sister-in-law, Barbara Marconi (Mike); her nephew, Mark Marconi (Angela); nephew, Tony Marconi (Kimberly); sister-in-law, Vera Norris; and brother-in-law, George Ashbridge.
Helen was preceded in death by her father, Francis Norris; her mother, Frances (Riley) Norris Ingram; her brother, Francis Norris; her brother, William Ingram; and her father and mother-in-law, Clarence H. Scott Sr. and Anna M. (Pullen) Scott.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday, November 16 from 1:30-3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Helen's life will follow at 3 PM. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
