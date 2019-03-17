|
Helen Drejka Lipchak
Wilmington - Helen Drejka Lipchak, age 97, died March 2, 2019 at the Wilmington Hospital.
Born was in Wilmington to the late Felix and Barbara (Jachimowixz) Pustolski on 18 May, 1921. Helen managed the food service for New Castle County Public Schools, retiring after 17 years of service. In her spare time, Helen enjoyed international travel with her eldest son Henry to some favorite destinations, naming a few were, Turkey, Greece, England, Scandinavia, Germany, Poland and Russia. She also enjoyed bowling, going to the casinos, attending Wilmington, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Manhattan classical concerts, plays, ballets and operas
Helen was predeceased by her husbands, Henry S. R. Drejka and Michael J. Lipchak, 3 sisters, 1 brother, 1 step-brother and their respective deceased spouses. She lovingly raised and is survived by her sons Henry Drejka, Jr. and Gary B. Drejka as well as many other extended family members who will miss her. Helen was a very sociable and friendly individual who easily made friends where ever she went.
Helens' sons would like to extend their gratitude to Christiana Care Hospitals, U.S. Renal Dialysis Outpatient Clinic and Forwood Manor Assisted Living Facility, for adding years to Helen's life and making her later years as comfortable as possible.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 21, from 10-11 am, at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment will take place privately.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019