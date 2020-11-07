Helen E. Kueny
Wilmington, DE - Helen Elizabeth Kueny (née Sullivan) passed peacefully just shy of her 92nd birthday during the early morning hours of November 6th 2020.
Born on December 1st, 1928 In Philadelphia to Joseph and Philomena (née Trombetta) Sullivan of West Philadelphia, she married Sebastian Eugene Kueny in 1952. After an early clerical career at Dun & Bradstreet, she returned to the workforce after raising her children, focusing her skills on retail sales; initially at the Children's Sample Shop and then at the luxury retailer Talbots until her retirement.
She is pre-deceased by her mother, father, and husband and survived by her brother Jerome J. Sullivan of The Villages, FL and her five children, Paul Kueny (Don Niehus) of Charlotte, NC; Steve Kueny (Tom Carpenter) of Morristown, TN; her daughter Jeanne Latonick (Gary) of Hockessin, DE; Mark Kueny (Karen Patane) of Cherry Hill, NJ; and Matthew Kueny (Tracy Corace) of Ewing, NJ, and her five grandchildren, Ashleigh Gibson (Andrew), Michael, Alexandra, Killian, and Devon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Willmington, DE 19808.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Helen's memory to the Mid-County Senior Center, 1st Regiment Rd., Willmington, DE 19808.
