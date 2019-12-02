|
Helen Frances Wright
Hockessin - Helen Frances Wright, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Frances was the daughter of the late Alfred and Jean Gosse. She was a longtime resident of the Forty Acres section of Wilmington. Frances was a parishioner at St. Ann's Church in Wilmington, where she enjoyed volunteering. She was also a member of the Stapler Club.
Through the years, Frances enjoyed spending time with her family during their annual trips to Wildwood, NJ. She also loved traveling with her senior groups. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her social activities with her friends.
In her leisure time, Frances loved playing bingo and spending time with her dog, Bob. She enjoyed sitting on her porch with her many friends.
Frances was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, William G. "Ukie" Wright; her parents; and her sister, Mary Carillo. She is survived by her son, Michael L. Wright of Pasadena, CA; her sister, Jean M. Mahoney; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Thursday, December 5 at Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 5 at St. Ann's Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Church.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019