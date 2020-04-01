|
Helen Grace Piergiovanni
Wilmington, DE - Helen Piergiovanni, 90, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was days away from being 91.
She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine Piergiovanni of Toughkenamon, PA, and sister to Mary Piergiovanni who also preceded her in death.
As an adult Helen lived in Avondale, PA before moving to Wilmington, DE, where she and Mary made their home together.
Helen was graduated from Kennett High School and worked for 12 years at the National Bank of Avondale. She then worked as office manager in the medical office of Dr. Andrey Georgieff until her retirement. She was a faithful member of St. John the Beloved Church.
Helen wishes to thank the many wonderful friends and neighbors who have been very helpful to her through the years.
Due to social distancing mandated by state government and upheld by the Diocese of Wilmington there will be no funeral Mass or viewing. Burial is private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. John the Beloved at a later date. At this time please pray a Mass via television or internet and offer it for Helen and have announced Masses offered for her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, P.O. Box 87, Childs, MD 21916.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020