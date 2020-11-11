1/
Helen Green
Helen Green

Wilmington - Helen I. Green, age 95, daughter of the late William & Lillie Sandstrum, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Helen was gifted with being wonderfully creative! Whether she was planting & tending to her amazing vegetable garden, sewing clothes & costumes, cooking & baking deliciousness, or sketching & painting the world's beauty...she could do it all...and she made it look so easy!

Helen is survived by her daughters, Susan Gonzon (Frank) and Shirley Stetina (Joe); daughter-in-law, Janis Williams; stepchildren, Bobby Green (Karen) and Betty Jane Fenimore (Pete); 15 grandchildren; and many extended family & friends. Besides her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wilson Green; children, Victor Williams and Kathy Dobraniecki; granddaughter, Donna Newman; sons-in-law, Tony Gonzon and Steve Dobraniecki; and siblings: Will, Lillian, and Ruth.

Visitation & burial will be private.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
