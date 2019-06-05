|
Helen H. Murray
Selbyville - Helen H. Murray 97, of Selbyville, DE passed away at Berlin Nursing Center Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Helen was born in Philadelphia, PA to Mordecai and Helen (Edwards) Hudson December 9, 1921.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Winford E. Murray Sr. (Winnie), her sister Betty Lynch, and brothers Fredrick Hudson and Mordecai Hudson Jr.
Helen is survived by her son W. Edward Murray Jr (Sherry); two grandsons, Kyle H. Murray (Melanie) and Logan R. Murray; two sisters, Jaqueline Tingle and Shirley Fisher (George).
Helen worked for the Delaware State Veterinarian's office prior to her marriage to Winnie on June 24, 1948. After marriage, Helen became a full-time homemaker. In 1969 Helen took a cafeteria monitor position at Philip C. Showell Elementary School where she was known to pull neck hair or twist an ear to keep her youthful charges in line.
One of Helen's favorite pastimes was spending time at the beach with Winnie and close friends fishing and socializing. Fall trips to the Outer Banks, NC were an annual event that she looked forward to as well. Helen also enjoyed reading and always had a couple of books around. Unfortunately, Helen was robbed of this pleasure by the loss of her vision.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions made to the Frankford Public Library, PO Box 610 Frankford, DE 19945.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Roxana Cemetery in Frankford, DE.
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019