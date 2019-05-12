|
Helen H. Schmude
Wilmington - Helen Schmude, 87, passed gently from life April 29, 2019. Helen was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Angus E. and Bernice A. Harney. Because her father was a salesman for a large cement manufacturer, she spent her early life moving throughout the Midwest, never living anywhere more than four years until moving with her family to Wilmington in 1968.
In 1951, she matriculated to Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where she studied religion and psychology, made lifelong friends, joined the Delta Zeta sorority, and met her husband of over 60 years, Keith Schmude. After graduation, Helen and Keith married and moved to Rochester, New York, where Keith pursued his PhD, Helen worked in social work and typed Keith's dissertation, and their first daughter was born.
From New York, the family moved to Illinois, where Keith was a professor, Helen was very active in her church and social groups, and their second daughter was born. With their next move, Helen added work with college Panhellenic groups to raising her family and her work with various religious and social groups.
By the time the family moved to North Carolina in 1964, Helen combined her family and charitable work with acting as a College Chapter Director for the Delta Zeta chapter at East Carolina College and teaching psychology at Lenoir County Community College.
With her move to Wilmington, Helen was finally able to have the more permanent home she had always wanted. She continued for many years as a College Chapter Director at West Chester State Teachers College (and later West Chester University) and was active in the Wilmington chapter of National Panhellenic. She was also extremely active at Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served on the flower guild for many years, taught Sunday school, worked with Fairfax Socialization, and worked on the wedding committee, among many other activities. After Keith's retirement in 1992, they enjoyed many years of travel and new learning experiences.
Helen was an extremely devoted wife, mother and friend. She spent many years supporting her husband and children in all their interests and activities and was always the first to volunteer when she saw a need. She was also a very loving grandmother to her four grandchildren and a friend to all the neighborhood children and dogs. She also made room in her heart for all the hamsters, gerbils, fish, guinea pigs, dogs and cats her children and grandchildren adopted over the years.
Helen is survived by daughters Karen Ejzak (Richard) of Wheaton, IL, and LeeAnne Savoca (Frank) of Cherry Hill, NJ; grandchildren Larissa Ejzak Milicic (Jacob) of Madison, WI, Garrett Ejzak of Newark, DE, Emily Savoca (Daniel Kane) of Alexandria, VA, and Ryan Savoca of Cherry Hill, NJ; brother-in-law Rick Schmude (Maggie) of Lake Bluff, IL; nephews Rick and Randy Schmude and their families; and numerous friends, all of whom will miss her very much. She joins her parents, sister, Emmy-Lou Safford, and husband, who preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17 at 1 pm at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1800 Fairfax Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19803.
Memorials may be made to Concord Presbyterian Church or any charity you feel will honor her memory.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 15, 2019