Helen Holloway Kelley
Wilmington - Age 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Mrs. Kelley, a lifelong Delawarean, was born in Wilmington in 1923. She was a 1941 graduate of the P.S. DuPont high school where she lettered in both basketball and swimming. A graduate of Beacom College, she worked as a secretary for Hercules Powder Company, Moore Business Forms, as well as other local firms. She took a train with her mother to Florida to marry her high school sweetheart, Bob Kelley, and later, during WWII, she twice travelled by train across country to meet her husband in various ports.
After the birth of her first child, Helen dedicated her life to family, residing first in Edgemoor and then in the same Fairfax home for 63 years. A longtime Republican and dedicated poll worker, during the sixties and seventies was involved with the Brandywine Hundred Republicans and numerous other civic groups. She also enjoyed cheering on her beloved Phillies.
An active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, she gave of her time and talent as a Sunday school teacher, Circle member and volunteer receptionist. She was predeceased by her husband Robert B. Kelley, Jr., her daughter Gail Kelley Veith and her brother Carl J. Holloway. Survived by her son Robert III and wife Deborah of Lewes, daughter Susan and husband Earle of Bear, son-in-law Kenneth Veith of Doylestown, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tom and, wife Kerry, Chris and husband Rob, Brian and wife Brandy, and four great grandchildren; Jack, Kate, Morgan and Jason.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 with visitation immediately following the service from the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Pennsylvania & Rodney Sts., Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W. 13th St. Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, 2019