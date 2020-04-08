|
Helen Jane Pusey
Georgetown - Helen Jane Pusey, 94, of Georgetown passed away peacefully at Paradise Senior Living on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Helen was born in Marshall, IL to the late Emmor F. and Etta Mae (Hanna) Turner. She was a member of Georgetown Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed needlepoint and cross stitch and spending time with close friends, family, and her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Paul, whom she was married to for 72 years until his passing in 2018.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Pusey, Sr.; siblings, Mary Lou Tidwell, Linda Turner, James "Jimmy" Turner, and John Turner.
She is survived by her children, JoAnne Lank and her husband John of Harbeson, Rebecca Ramsberger and her husband Charles of Orland, Maine, Paul A. Pusey, Jr., and his husband, Bill Glazerman of Sierra Vista, AZ, Kathy Bailey of Millsboro and son-in-law, Michael Bailey of Laurel; sister, Ruth Donovan and her husband David; brother, Jerry Turner; good friend, Fayetta Djakovich; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Due to the gathering restrictions set forth during the pandemic, services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Helen can be made to the .
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020