Helen Joan McKinley
1962 - 2020
Helen Joan McKinley

Wilmington - Helen Joan McKinley, age 57, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Claymont, DE, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in October of 1962, Helen is the daughter of the late Bill and Joan McKinley. Helen graduated from Claymont High School in 1980 and the University of Delaware in 1984. She worked in Human Resources for New Castle County for 35 years and just recently started a similar position with the State of Delaware.

Helen played in a rock & roll band and loved going to concerts to hear live music. She enjoyed going to the beach and Phillies games. Most of all, Helen loved spending time with her family and her friends. Helen was deeply loved by all who knew her.

Along with her parents, Bill and Joan McKinley, Helen was predeceased by her brother, Billy. She is survived by her partner, Luis Ramirez; her brothers, Dave (Margie), Jake, and Rob (Verna); her step-mother, Mary Ellen and her children; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her three kitties.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date when a larger public gathering can safely occur.

To offer condolences, please visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
