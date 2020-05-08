Helen K. McCallister
1933 - 2020
Helen K. McCallister

Lewes - Helen K. McCallister, age 87 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home in Lewes, DE surrounded by her family. She was born on February 17, 1933 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late William and Greta (Veasey) Kampmann.

Helen was very involved in the lives and activities of her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and a big fan of all Philadelphia sport teams. Her passion to help others and serve the community shined through her efforts as a lifetime member of the Beebe Women's Auxiliary and a member and recipient of the wonderful services of the Village Volunteers.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCallister was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Warren McCallister; her sister, Barbara Purdham; her brother, William Kampmann, Jr.; her sister, Venona Janvier and her sister, Greta Dolson. She is survived by her daughters: Cathy McCallister and her wife Karen Hugues of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Tracy Pino and her husband Daniel of Ellicott City, MD; her brother, Donald Kampmann of Millsboro, DE and her grandchildren: Kylie Horne and her husband Brandon of Ellicott City, MD, Brett Pino of Ellicott City, MD, Julia Pino of Ellicott City, MD and Sean Pino of North Hills, CA.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private, and a celebration of life will be held when conditions permit. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. McCallister's memory to Epworth United Methodist Church, Food Pantry, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Please visit Mrs. McCallister's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
