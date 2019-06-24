|
Helen K. Minehan
Wilmington - Helen K. Minehan, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Helen was preceded in death in 1985 by her husband of 28 years, Dr. Edward J. Minehan; her parents Kathryn (McLaughlin) and Frank Kohler; and her sister Jane Kohler.
Helen was born in Philadelphia, PA, graduated from Nazareth Academy in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Immaculata College in 1954. Helen was the business manager for her husband's medical practice for many years while raising their "four girls". She was an active volunteer at St. Mary Magdalen Parish and The Ministry of Caring and was a Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed reading, walking, summers in Ocean City, NJ and mostly cooking family meals.
Helen is survived by her four daughters, Kathy O'Connor, Mimi McKenzie (Jim), Lucy Danon (Sam) and Meg Minehan (Chris Bernier); her 16 adoring grandchildren, Siobhan, Molly, Brionna, Ryan and Aidan O'Connor; Jake, Gus, Lydie and Addie McKenzie; Jack, Anabel, Will and Emma Danon; and Olivia, Greta and Ian Bernier; and her brother, Dr. Frank "Buzz" Kohler.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, from 9:30-10:15 am, at Saint Thomas the Apostle (Old Chapel), 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA. A Eulogy will be said at 10:15 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor New York, NY 10017.
Published in The News Journal on June 24, 2019