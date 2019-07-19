Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Cavall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. (Langan) Cavall


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. (Langan) Cavall Obituary
Helen L. (Langan) Cavall

Wilmington - Helen L. (Langan) Cavall, age 100, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Pittston, PA and Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Milton & Hattie Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or to Holy Family R.C. Church at the address listed above.

To view full obituary or to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now