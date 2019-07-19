|
|
Helen L. (Langan) Cavall
Wilmington - Helen L. (Langan) Cavall, age 100, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Pittston, PA and Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Milton & Hattie Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or to Holy Family R.C. Church at the address listed above.
To view full obituary or to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from July 19 to July 21, 2019