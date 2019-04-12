Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Road,
Wilm, DE
Wilmington - Helen Louise Keifer (Dalziel), 78, passed away on April 4, 2019. A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 4 to 6 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3924 Concord Pike). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15th at 12pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (4701 Weldin Road, Wilm., DE 19803). Interment to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. For a complete obituary and to offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
