|
|
Helen L. Rolph
Wilmington - Helen L. Rolph, age 67, of Wilmington, Delaware, formerly of West Chester, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on April 3, 2019.
Helen was born and raised in West Chester, PA, where she graduated from Bishop Shanahan High School in 1969 and went on to received her Bachelor's degree from Immaculata College in 1974. Following college, Helen started her career as a bank teller at Delaware Trust in Wilmington, DE for 10 years. Shortly after, she went to work for Harting Graphics printing company as the office manager for over 25 years. Helen retired from Bryn Mawr Trust in 2016.
The Wilmington Drama League was a second home to her and family for almost 20 years. During her tenure, Helen wore many hats; stage manager, props, director, box office administrator, but her true love was acting. She also helped in creating and fueling the Children's Wing/Crystalis and served as Vice President of its board. With every performance, her legacy lives on.
Helen was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mary Walker, and daughter, Annie E. Rolph. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William E. Rolph, her children Jon C. Rolph and Meghann E. Rolph, step-son and wife William and Lisa Eskridge, her grandchildren Jadla M. Redd, Kaitlin, Hunter, Autumn, and Olivia Eskridge, and her brother Pat Walker. Helen was loved and will be remembered by many other friends and former co-workers.
A memorial to celebrate Helen's life will take place Monday, April 15, 2019, at 6:30 pm at the Wilmington Drama League, 10 W. Lea Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19802. All are welcome to share stories and reminisce. A light reception will follow.
For online condolences,
please visit beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 13, 2019