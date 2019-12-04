|
|
Helen M. Butler
Warwick, MD -
Helen M. Butler age 88, passed away peacefully on Thurs., Nov. 29, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Dec. 7th at Scott Methodist Church, 120 Blackbird Forest Road, Townsend, DE. Visitation will be 9:30 - 10:30 am and service to follow. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Scott Methodist Church, c/o Karen Brenwalt, 132 Black Diamond Rd., Smyrna, DE 19977 or to Woodside United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 45, Woodside, Delaware 19980. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
