Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Newark, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Newark, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Gorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Gorski Obituary
Helen M. Gorski

Bel Air - Helen M. Gorski, age 94, of Bel Air, MD (formerly of Newark, Delaware) passed away on September 22, 2019 at Brightview Assisted Living of Bel Air in Bel Air, MD. Mrs. Gorski is survived by her sons, Robert (Donna) James Gorski of Cincinnati, OH, Mark (Mary) Gorski of Midland, TX, Stephen (Nicole) Gorski of Abingdon and Paul (Beth) Gorski of Lawrenceville, GA; 10 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter, and sister, Joan Toth. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Bernadette Gorski. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Holy Family Catholic Church, Newark, DE on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington, DE. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 809 E. 19th Street, Roswell, New Mexico 88201-7599. Condolences may be left at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now