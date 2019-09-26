|
Helen M. Gorski
Bel Air - Helen M. Gorski, age 94, of Bel Air, MD (formerly of Newark, Delaware) passed away on September 22, 2019 at Brightview Assisted Living of Bel Air in Bel Air, MD. Mrs. Gorski is survived by her sons, Robert (Donna) James Gorski of Cincinnati, OH, Mark (Mary) Gorski of Midland, TX, Stephen (Nicole) Gorski of Abingdon and Paul (Beth) Gorski of Lawrenceville, GA; 10 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter, and sister, Joan Toth. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Bernadette Gorski. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Holy Family Catholic Church, Newark, DE on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington, DE. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 809 E. 19th Street, Roswell, New Mexico 88201-7599. Condolences may be left at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019