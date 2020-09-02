Helen M. PoczynekNew Castle - Helen M. Poczynek, age 89, of New Castle, passed away at home on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late George and Reba (Bickling) Trakas. After high school, Helen began her career with Tigue Pharmacy, where she worked as a Pharmacist Assistant.Helen was a talented bowler and an avid bingo player. She loved her trips to Reno and Las Vegas for bowling tournaments. The activity she loved most was spending time with family and friends. Helen was the heart of the Trakas family and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, mom-mom, Yaya, and aunt.She is survived by her children, Marie Schult, Vincent Poczynek, JoAnn Reynolds (Andy), and Michael Poczynek (Dawn); her grandchildren, David (Jessica), Jami (Paulie), Alexis, Taylor, and Dottie; her great-grandchildren, David III, Khaley, Isabella, Denise, Arianna, and Paul III; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward; her siblings, Genieva, Violet, Rose, Evenia, and Buddy; and her son-in-law, David H. Schult, Sr.Family and friends are invited to visit from 10:00am-11:00am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory can be made to St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony Street, New Castle, DE 19720.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: