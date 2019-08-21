Services
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ruggieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Ruggieri


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Ruggieri Obituary
Helen M. Ruggieri

Kennett Square - Helen M. Ruggieri, age 85 of Kennett Square, PA, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Ruggieri.

Born 1934 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late John Cocco and the late Tullia Prasia Cocco.

Helen is survived by her son, Joe Ruggieri and his wife, Allisyn, along with their children, Luca and Ava all of Hockessin, DE; her daughter, Gina Ruggieri of Kennett Square, PA; as well as her sister, Viola Borsello of Wilmington, DE.

You are invited to visit with Helen's family and friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, August 23rd at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services for Helen will begin at 8:00PM. Interment will be private.

To view Helen's online tribute and to share condolences with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now