Helen M. Ruggieri
Kennett Square - Helen M. Ruggieri, age 85 of Kennett Square, PA, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Ruggieri.
Born 1934 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late John Cocco and the late Tullia Prasia Cocco.
Helen is survived by her son, Joe Ruggieri and his wife, Allisyn, along with their children, Luca and Ava all of Hockessin, DE; her daughter, Gina Ruggieri of Kennett Square, PA; as well as her sister, Viola Borsello of Wilmington, DE.
You are invited to visit with Helen's family and friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, August 23rd at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services for Helen will begin at 8:00PM. Interment will be private.
To view Helen's online tribute and to share condolences with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019