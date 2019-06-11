Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Newark - Helen M. Yeager, affectionately known as Gram, age 87 of Newark, DE passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on March 24, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Charles P. and Helen E. (Krumenacker) Walker. Helen was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother, who enjoyed being a homemaker.

A devout catholic, she was a longtime parishioner of Holy Family R.C. Church. An avid fan of Hershey Kisses, whose specialness transcended even her first conversation with her future husband. In life, spending time with family was her greatest joy. Helen looked forward to taking family camping trips, attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, summer vacations to Myrtle Beach and hosting yearly holiday dinners.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Joseph J. Yeager, Sr.; sons, Douglas A. Yeager, Sr. and Charles P. Yeager; brothers, Charles, Thomas, James and Daniel Walker; and sister, Theresa Walker. Helen is survived by her children, Joseph J. Yeager, Jr. (Patricia) of Newark, Roger R. Yeager, Sr. (Gretchen) of New Castle, Paul S. Yeager, Sr. (Susan) of Bear, Daniel C. Yeager (Bernadette) of Newark, Gregory T. Yeager, Sr. (Janice) of Newark, Francis J. Yeager (Susan) of Fort Collins, CO and Theresa H. Dempsey (Jack, Jr.) of Newark; brother, Roger D. Walker (Susan) of Newark; 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; and 2 great great granddaughters.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE 19711. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Helen's name to the Delaware SIDS Affiliate, 17 Roselawn Avenue, Wilmington, Delaware 19805.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on June 11, 2019
