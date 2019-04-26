|
|
Helen Mardecz
New Castle - Helen Mardecz, of New Castle, DE passed away on April 22, 2019 after a short illness. Helen retired from Hercules Inc. where she worked as an administrative assistant. Helen was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Nickolas and Tillie Mardecz. She is survived by her brothers: John Mardecz and Charles Mardecz (Kate); and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Elsie M. Roy. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 29 from 9-10 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019