Helen Reimer Watson
Wilmington - Helen Reimer Watson, age 94, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on July 28, 2019.
Helen was born December 11, 1924, in Wilmington, DE, the third of three children of the late John and Mary K. Gawel Reimer. Helen grew up in the Polish neighborhood of Hedgeville, attending St. Hedwig Church. She was a war bride, marrying her beloved husband James Andrew Watson on April 20, 1944, while Jim was on leave from his service in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Jim predeceased Helen, having passed away in 2007 on the eve of their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Following the war, Helen and Jim settled down to raise their family in Cleland Heights, just outside Wilmington. Helen was devoted to her family and her most treasured moments were those she spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was renowned in the family for her expertise in home management and financing, as well as her incomparable potato salad, something everyone looked forward to having at family gatherings. During Jim's final illness, Helen cared for him day and night, selflessly sacrificing herself to ensure Jim's comfort. Through her example, Helen showed the next generations the importance of making family a priority, and how a family's love would provide support through the most difficult times.
Helen is survived by daughter Mary H. DiCamillo (Raymond) of Wilmington; daughter Marcia R. Watson (Gene Scarpulla) of Bowie, MD; grandson Raymond James DiCamillo (Sarah) of West Chester, PA; granddaughter Maria Elena DiCamillo (Luigi Ciuffetelli) of Hockessin; grandson Andrew James Whitmyre (Aya) of Tokyo, Japan; great-granddaughters Mia and Chloe DiCamillo of West Chester; and by family friend Anne Balbach, lovingly known as the "third daughter." Helen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Helen's two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Reimer (Wanda) and William Reimer (Anna), all preceded her in death. The extended DiCamillo family includes great-grandchildren Justin, Barbie, Nick, Erin, and Chris, and great-great-granddaughters Scarlett, Christina, Gwendolyn, and Alexandra and the extended Ciuffetelli family includes great-grandchildren Franco, Alex, and Marra.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the care provided by the staff of Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. The family also extends thanks to Father Richard Jasper of St. Ann Parish for his many kindnesses to Helen over the last few years, and to Eucharistic Minister Ed Jones of St. Elizabeth Parish for the friendship and concern he has shown for Helen. Dziekuje! (Thank you!)
Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM on Friday, August 2 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Wilmington, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 809 South Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019