Helen T. Morgan
Helen T. Morgan, age 91, of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully in her home on March 20, 2020.
Helen Tygielski was born in Philadelphia and married Tom Morgan in 1963. She graduated from the University of Delaware where she also earned an MPA in 1990. Helen started working as a Clerk Typist in the Personnel Department at the University of Delaware at Newark, Delaware in 1963 and rose to the position of Manager of the Benefits Section. As the Benefits Plan Administrator, Helen led the initiative to implement a Flexible Benefits Program at the University, a cutting edge, innovative approach in 1988.
Many staff and faculty began and ended their careers at the University with personalized advice and service from Helen Morgan whose own career there spanned over 40 years. Helen was known for her sense of humor, her exceptional professional competence, and her empathetic and caring service. As a retiree, Helen served on the Executive Committee of the University of Delaware Association of Retired Faculty (UDARF) for 10 years and held the position of Secretary.
In her free time Helen enjoyed boating with her husband Tom on the Chesapeake Bay and touring the country in their motor home in their senior years. She was an accomplished photographer. Helen also enjoyed playing Bridge and other games with her many women friends. She was an avid Phillies fan. Helen was also the organizer of class reunions for Our Lady of Victory Class of 1942 and West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School Class of 1946. Helen was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
Along with her parents, Anthony and Sophie Tygielski, Helen was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas B. Morgan, and by her brother, Robert Tygielski. Helen is survived by her children, Maureen Markham, Richard Beatty (Irene), stepson Phil Morgan (Linda); her grandsons, Joe and Dan Beatty; step granddaughters, Abby and Ali Morgan; and sister Barbara Riley (Dick); and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current CDC and State regulations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Helen will be held privately. The family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and understanding during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to the Samaritan Program at The Hermitage, where she lived the last months of her life. Those desiring to donate can visit the following website: https://www.pinnacleliving.org/samaritan-program, or send checks to Pinnacle Living, 5101 Cox Road, Suite 225, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020