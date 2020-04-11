|
Helen T. Szperka
Wilmington - Helen Szperka of Wilmington died suddenly on April 6th. Helen was predeceased by her husband Joseph, her parents Paul and Victoria Tolwinski, her brothers John and Paul Tolwinski, her sister's Ann, Elizabeth and Agnes. Her grandson Matthew Klosowski and nephews Jimmy McCabe and Robert Falkowski.
She is survived by her daughters MaryBeth Cichocki and her husband Ray, Stacey Sheahan and her husband Bill. Her sister MaryAnn Tolwinski, grandchildren Sarah and Ryan Sheahan, Michael Klosowski and great granddaughter Madison Klosowski.
Helen was a faithful servant of God. She spent the last ten years of her life volunteering for the Ministry of Caring at the Emmanuel Dining Room.
Helen believed in taking care of those less fortunate. She loved talking to those she served and lifting them up in her prayers. She treasured her relationships with those who served by her side. Helen was a true example of selflessness.
In lieu of flowers her family requests that donations in Helen's memory be made to the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St. Wilmington, Delaware 19801.
A Mass at St. Hedwig Church will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020