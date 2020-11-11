Helen Theresa Muhlmichl
Wilmington, DE - Helen "Toddy" Theresa Muhlmichl, 88, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends in the comfort of her home.
Helen was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 9, 1932 to William and Helen Rose. She was the oldest of three siblings: sister, Irene Hampton and brother, Bill Rose. Helen attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Grammar School and St. Joseph Commercial High School in Brooklyn. She held a job at a baby store after graduation and then worked for Saucony Standard Vacuum Oil Company. On May 2, 1953, Helen married the love of her life, Philip John Muhlmichl at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Brooklyn. They soon purchased a house and moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where Phil was invited to join the DuPont Company. Helen and Phil started a family and had one son, Philip John Jr. Delaware became their home, where they had an active life surrounded by friends, family and church. She was a devoted, active member of St. John the Beloved Parish for 62 years.
Helen loved working in retail. She worked at Wilmington Dry Goods in Midway Shopping Center, then for Strawbridge & Clothier and Macy's.
Helen was devoted to helping others. She volunteered at Emily P. Bissell Hospital for 15 years, Delaware Hospice for 15 years, and A. I. duPont Institute for Children for 20 years. She had fun decorating the coffee cart for different holidays and met true caring women. One of her joys was helping at St. John the Beloved Parish food closet where she met lifelong friends.
Helen always took time to stop and talk to everyone. Her motto was "Smile at a stranger and hug your family and friends, and tell them you love them every chance you can, Even if it is hard". She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made it a point to stop and talk to everyone, and in a "Helen way", tell people what to do and how to do it. You could always count on Helen to be honest, and we loved and hated her for it.
Helen had many interests throughout her life. Yearly vacations to Wildwood with friends, bowling in her weekly league, she loved her flowers and talking to her fish garden. She loved to entertain and decorate her home, especially at Christmas. From the early days of Christmas Eve with all her friends and family to her yearly Christmas party, this brought her great joy. Helen was one of a kind and will be truly missed by all she touched.
Helen is survived by her son, Philip John Muhlmichl and daughter-in-law, Renne Muhlmichl of Elkton, MD; her granddaughter, Heather Chretien and husband, Coleman along with great grandsons, Ryan and Logan Chretien of Atco, NJ; her grandson, Timothy Muhlmichl and wife, Kacey along with great granddaughter, Braysen Muhlmichl of Elkton, MD; her sister, Irene Hampton of Brooklyn, NY.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Philip Muhlmichl, who passed way in 2004; her brother, William Rose.
Funeral arrangements for Helen will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, November 16 from 9:00-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to the A. I. duPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 (www.nemours.org
).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277