Helen (McAfee) "Love" Toto
New Castle - Helen (McAfee) "Love" Toto, age 77, of New Castle, DE, and formerly of Southwest Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was the loving daughter of the late Helen (Segon) and George Evancho and step-father, Eddie McAfee, whom she was later adopted by.
Helen was a very positive and strong person who would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles and painting. Helen was devoted to her church. She was a Eucharistic minister, lector, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the carnival. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She delighted in preparing for Christmas decorating and cooking. Helen will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sebastian "Buzzy"; sons, Raymond and Sebastian, Jr.; step-daughter, Marianne; and grandson, Anthony. Helen was the loving mother of Edmond (Danielle), Melanie, Valerie (Walt), Sherrie, Karl, Helen (Robert); devoted mom mom to Walter Thompson III; her favorite sister-in-law, Esther Papa; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Baily Road, Yeadon, PA.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Tawana, Susan, Emily and Dr. Liu at Seasons Hospice for the exceptional care given to Helen during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019