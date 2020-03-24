Services
Helen Zienkiewicz Harkness


1928 - 2020
Helen Zienkiewicz Harkness Obituary
Helen Zienkiewicz Harkness

Newark - Helen Zienkiewicz Harkness of Newark, Delaware, formerly of Rochester, NY, died peacefully on March 16, 2020 of natural causes. She was under the care of Vitas Hospice in Melbourne Florida where she most recently resided.

Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband of 60 years, Clarence T. Harkness, Jr. She is survived by her three children Donald (Debbie), Nancy (Tim) Campbell, and David (Virginia), 11 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren.

Helen was a life-long homemaker and enjoyed tennis, golf and bridge. She had a courageous soul and adventurous spirit. She made everyone she encountered feel special and was the glue that held her family together.

Private services will be held at Doherty Funeral Home in Wilmington, DE followed by private burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hockessin. Memorial services at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Hockessin will be held on a future date.

The family asks for no flowers. Donations to St. Mary's of the Assumption Church or the would be appreciated.

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
