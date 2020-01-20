Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Helena Burkentine

Newark - Helena Carla Burkentine, age 73, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, January 19, 2020.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, from 5:30-6:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Helena's life at 6:30 PM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
