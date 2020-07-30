1/1
Helene Caroline Harrison
Helene Caroline Harrison

Newark - Helene Caroline Harrison (Livingston), Age 85, of Newark, passed away on July 26, 2020. Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Ida (Smith) Laux.

Helene graduated Ursuline Academy and taught 4th grade at St. Ann's Parochial School. On September 15, 1959, she married Charles Livingston and together they raised two children, Christopher and Caroline. Helene was very active in the children's schools and the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. After the death of her husband Charles in 1976, Helene focused her career on real estate sales and property management. She later met and married Scott Harrison in 1999.

Helene was an avid reader, enjoyed antique collecting, gardening and loved animals. Her greatest joy was her role as Nana to her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Livingston; first husband, Charles Livingston and her second husband, Scott Harrison.

Helene is survived by her daughter, Caroline Nolan; grandchildren, Christopher and Stephanie Nolan and her sister, Dorothy Anne Laux.

A celebration of Helene's life will be private.

Donations may be made in Helene's memory to:

Delaware Hospice https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/

OR

Delaware Humane Association https://delawarehumane.org/donate/gift/

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
