Henn Kilkson
Wilmington - Henn Kilkson passed away June 9, 2019. Henn was born in Tartu, Estonia and fled with his family to escape occupation during World War II. After living in refugee camps in Germany, Henn immigrated with his family to the United States and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder upon his arrival. While at the University of Colorado, he attained a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science, also in Chemical Engineering. He then received a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University. He was a member of American Chemical Society, American Institute Chemical Engineers, New York Academy of Sciences, and Sigma Xi. Henn possessed great passion and curiosity in the field of Chemical Engineering and set forth on a long, successful career in the field.
Henn started his career with the DuPont Company as a Research Engineer in Gibbstown, New Jersey, later transferring to the Engineering R&D Division in 1960. During his time with DuPont, he was widely recognized for his contributions to the development of commercial processes for many successful polymers. Later, Henn moved to the newer field of Life Sciences where he contributed to the commercialization of several biomedical products. In 1989, He was awarded by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers the Thomas H. Chilton Award for his contributions in the field of Chemical Engineering that led to successful commercial applications. Later, in 1990, Henn was promoted to the position of Departmental Fellow (DuPont Fellow), becoming the first engineer in the Engineering Department to receive the honor. The position recognized the highest level of technical achievement and peer respect. In 1996, after a career marked by passion and expertise in chemical engineering, Henn retired from Dupont.
During his time while working and into retirement Henn was passionate about sailing, reading, music and the arts. In retirement he and his wife Reet developed a passion for traveling the world and dancing, two activities that helped them make many friendships.
Memories of Henn will be cherished by his family and friends and he will be missed.
Henn is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Rein and Are. Survivors include his loving wife Reet, children Tiia Maxwell and Eero Kilkson, and grandchildren Taylor, Austin, and Courtney. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who made his last year comfortable, especially Sunrise Senior Living in Wilmington.
A celebration of Henn's life will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 where a family reception will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019