Gone But Never Forgotten
Henrietta A. Herbert
August 9, 1948 - November 16, 2018
In Our Hearts
We thought of you today
But that is nothing new
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too
We think of you in silence
We often speak your name
Now all we have are memories
And your picture in a frame
Your memory is our keepsake
Which we will never part
God has you in His keeping
We have you in our heart
~Unknown
We love and miss you so very much sweetheart,
Mom & Gigi
Rest in peace!!!
Kirson, Dana (Netesha), Jeffrey (Yadira), Julyssa, Siani, Jasmine, Tomas & Makayla
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019