Henrietta A. Herbert

August 9, 1948 - November 16, 2018

In Our Hearts



We thought of you today

But that is nothing new

We thought about you yesterday

And days before that too

We think of you in silence

We often speak your name

Now all we have are memories

And your picture in a frame

Your memory is our keepsake

Which we will never part

God has you in His keeping

We have you in our heart

~Unknown



We love and miss you so very much sweetheart,

Mom & Gigi



Rest in peace!!!

Kirson, Dana (Netesha), Jeffrey (Yadira), Julyssa, Siani, Jasmine, Tomas & Makayla
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019
