Henrietta "Henny" Downward
Wilmington - Henny Downward of Shipley Manor passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Born in Wilmington, DE in September of 1929, she was the fourth of seven daughters born to the late Margaret and Henry George. Henny graduated from Wilmington High School and retired after a long career with DuPont.
Henny was a kind, loving and feisty sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. She is survived by three sisters, Marguerite Price, Carolyn Wootten and Marlene Johnson (Dennis); many nephews, nieces and numerous great & great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Millard Downward; sisters, Marie Taylor, Ruth Ziegenfuss, and Anna Spencer; and a few nephews.
Henny was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Services at Gracelawn Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
